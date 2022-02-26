International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Land Alliance Inc. is a land investment and development firm. The Company is focused on acquiring raw land primarily in Northern Baja California. International Land Alliance Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Get International Land Alliance alerts:

ILAL opened at $0.50 on Thursday. International Land Alliance has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $0.75.

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company primarily in the Baja California Norte region of Mexico. It purchases properties; subdivides the properties into residential and commercial building lots; and finances and sells the lots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Land Alliance (ILAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Land Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Land Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.