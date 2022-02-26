Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agilent Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $4.86 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.54.

Shares of A opened at $133.73 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.33 and its 200-day moving average is $155.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $101,714.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,597 shares of company stock worth $19,187,104 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

