Reviewing Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) & Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH)

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) and Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Taysha Gene Therapies has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bio-Techne has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

48.9% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Bio-Techne shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.8% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Bio-Techne shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Taysha Gene Therapies and Bio-Techne, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taysha Gene Therapies 0 0 11 0 3.00 Bio-Techne 0 0 5 0 3.00

Taysha Gene Therapies currently has a consensus target price of $42.20, indicating a potential upside of 550.23%. Bio-Techne has a consensus target price of $525.60, indicating a potential upside of 24.35%. Given Taysha Gene Therapies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Taysha Gene Therapies is more favorable than Bio-Techne.

Profitability

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and Bio-Techne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taysha Gene Therapies N/A -71.13% -57.87% Bio-Techne 17.94% 15.86% 11.50%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and Bio-Techne’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taysha Gene Therapies N/A N/A -$60.01 million N/A N/A Bio-Techne $931.03 million 17.84 $140.41 million $4.33 97.62

Bio-Techne has higher revenue and earnings than Taysha Gene Therapies.

Summary

Bio-Techne beats Taysha Gene Therapies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a strategic partnership with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center to develop and commercialize transformative gene therapy treatments; and collaboration with Yale University to advance mini-gene payloads for an AAV gene therapy for the treatment of neurodevelopmental disorders. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Bio-Techne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics & Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies. This segment also includes protein analysis solutions that offer researchers efficient and streamlined options for automated western blot and multiplexed ELISA workflow. The Diagnostics & Genomics segment develops and manufactures diagnostic products, including FDA-regulated controls, calibrators, blood gas and clinical chemistry controls and other reagents for OEM and clinical customers, as well as a portfolio of clinical molecular diagnostic oncology assays, including the ExoDx Prostate (IntelliScore) test (EPI) for prostate cancer diagnosis. This segment also manufactures and sells advanced tissue-based in-situ hybridization assays (ISH) for research and clinical use. The

