Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fluor Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fluor in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.87 per share for the year.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

FLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.21. Fluor has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $25.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 2.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

