Cormark Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $14.37 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $14.59. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

BMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upgraded Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$134.29 to C$143.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$163.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$148.46.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$145.27 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$103.76 and a 12-month high of C$152.87. The stock has a market cap of C$94.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$143.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$136.03.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.16 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$6.57 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 36.61%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

