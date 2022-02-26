Armstrong World Industries, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.83 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) – Truist Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Armstrong World Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $5.83 for the year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.29.

NYSE AWI opened at $89.26 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $83.37 and a one year high of $118.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The firm had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 2,013.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter worth $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $3,487,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.98%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

