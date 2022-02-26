KP Tissue Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of KP Tissue in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed anticipates that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the year.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KPT. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares upped their target price on KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.30.

Shares of KPT opened at C$10.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$104.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91. KP Tissue has a fifty-two week low of C$10.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$10.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.43.

KP Tissue Company Profile (Get Rating)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.