KP Tissue Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of KP Tissue in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed anticipates that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the year.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KPT. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares upped their target price on KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.30.
KP Tissue Company Profile (Get Rating)
KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.