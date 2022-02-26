Analysts Issue Forecasts for Textron Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Textron in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $4.90 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.95.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

NYSE:TXT opened at $71.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.91. Textron has a 52-week low of $48.83 and a 52-week high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.42%.

In other Textron news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $4,937,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $16,670,843.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.