Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Astellas Pharma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Astellas Pharma’s FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Astellas Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

OTCMKTS:ALPMY opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.57. Astellas Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.46.

Astellas Pharma, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, import, and export of pharmaceutical products. Its products focus on therapeutic fields that include transplantation, immunology, infectious diseases, urology, oncology, neuroscience, diabetic complications, and metabolic diseases.

