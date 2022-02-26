Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 92.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $30.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.43. Camping World has a 12-month low of $27.37 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Camping World had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 181.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Camping World will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,695 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $371,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 10.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after buying an additional 13,524 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 19.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,173,000 after buying an additional 108,881 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 24.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 9,552 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 20.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after buying an additional 78,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 56.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

