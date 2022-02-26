Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Erste Group

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Erste Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FB. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $210.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $572.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $190.22 and a one year high of $384.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $288.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.50.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,837 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

