The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $44.79

The Parkmead Group plc (LON:PMG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.79 ($0.61) and traded as low as GBX 40.66 ($0.55). The Parkmead Group shares last traded at GBX 42.35 ($0.58), with a volume of 357,486 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 40.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 44.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of £46.27 million and a PE ratio of -3.36.

Get The Parkmead Group alerts:

About The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG)

The Parkmead Group plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Energy Economics; and Pitreadie. The company produces gas from a portfolio of four fields across the Netherlands; and holds oil and gas interests in 24 exploration and production blocks under license.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Parkmead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Parkmead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.