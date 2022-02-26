The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.18

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.18 and traded as low as $14.84. The Mexico Fund shares last traded at $15.18, with a volume of 16,444 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average is $15.18.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%.
The Mexico Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MXF)
The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.
