Condor Gold (LON:CNR) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.76

Condor Gold Plc (LON:CNR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 30.76 ($0.42) and traded as high as GBX 34 ($0.46). Condor Gold shares last traded at GBX 32.50 ($0.44), with a volume of 232,084 shares.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 30.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 35.30. The stock has a market cap of £47.75 million and a PE ratio of -19.12.

Get Condor Gold alerts:

About Condor Gold (LON:CNR)

Condor Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and silver properties in Nicaragua. The company owns a 100% interest in the La India project that comprises 12 concessions covering an area of 588 square kilometers located in the La India Gold Mining District, Nicaragua.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.