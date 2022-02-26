Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Caladrius Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caladrius Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Caladrius Biosciences stock opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02. The company has a market cap of $43.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.98. Caladrius Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.25.

In other Caladrius Biosciences news, Director Steven S. Myers purchased 33,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $30,068.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLBS. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 239.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Caladrius Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caladrius Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Caladrius Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares in the last quarter. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

