Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:CGIX opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. Cancer Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.
Cancer Genetics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cancer Genetics (CGIX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
Receive News & Ratings for Cancer Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancer Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.