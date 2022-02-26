Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Wedbush

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $34.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Codiak BioSciences’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.49) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.57) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Codiak BioSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Codiak BioSciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CDAK stock opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.04. Codiak BioSciences has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $27.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 4.41.

In other news, insider Nicole Barna purchased 6,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $49,975.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 6.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDAK. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Codiak BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Codiak BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

