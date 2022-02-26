Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,900 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,100 ($42.16) to GBX 2,900 ($39.44) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CCHGY. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola HBC has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,526.54.

CCHGY stock opened at $28.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $39.23.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

