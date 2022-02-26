Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bankwell Financial Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.33.

NASDAQ:BWFG opened at $34.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day moving average of $31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Bankwell Financial Group has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $35.34.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bankwell Financial Group will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Bankwell Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

In other news, Director Lawrence B. Seidman acquired 7,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $222,766.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 7,640 shares of company stock worth $237,961 over the last 90 days. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $2,183,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $785,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 42.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

