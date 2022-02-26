Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $343.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ADSK. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Autodesk to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $346.00 to $289.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $293.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $219.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $199.63 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,095. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

