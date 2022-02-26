Comparing Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) & Alleghany (NYSE:Y)

Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) and Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Deep Yellow has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alleghany has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

84.3% of Alleghany shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Alleghany shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Deep Yellow and Alleghany’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alleghany $8.90 billion 1.04 $101.75 million $48.05 14.02

Alleghany has higher revenue and earnings than Deep Yellow.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Deep Yellow and Alleghany, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deep Yellow 0 0 0 0 N/A Alleghany 0 0 2 0 3.00

Alleghany has a consensus target price of $857.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.31%. Given Alleghany’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alleghany is more favorable than Deep Yellow.

Profitability

This table compares Deep Yellow and Alleghany’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A Alleghany 6.10% 5.22% 1.53%

Summary

Alleghany beats Deep Yellow on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Deep Yellow Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deep Yellow Ltd. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of uranium properties. It focuses on the exploration and pre-development activities in Namibia and Africa. The firm holds interest in The Reptile, The Yellow Dune Joint Venture, and The Nova Joint Venture projects. The company was founded on March 26, 1985 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

Alleghany Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations. The company was founded by Oris Paxton Van Sweringen and Mantis James Van Sweringen in 1929 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

