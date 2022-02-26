Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Lifted to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke DSM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($232.95) to €182.00 ($206.82) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Koninklijke DSM from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($232.95) to €190.00 ($215.91) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke DSM has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $188.33.

OTCMKTS RDSMY opened at $46.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.95 and its 200-day moving average is $52.35. Koninklijke DSM has a one year low of $41.26 and a one year high of $56.92.

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

