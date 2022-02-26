Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Price Target Raised to GBX 690 at UBS Group

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from GBX 580 ($7.89) to GBX 690 ($9.38) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 480 ($6.53) to GBX 515 ($7.00) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standard Chartered from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $404.50.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBFF opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.42. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $7.73.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.