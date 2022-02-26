FY2022 EPS Estimates for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Increased by Oppenheimer

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of EnPro Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $7.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.30.

NPO has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnPro Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

EnPro Industries stock opened at $109.24 on Friday. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $79.80 and a 12 month high of $117.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.99.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $280.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.77 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the third quarter worth $60,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

