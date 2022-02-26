Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Cut to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Pennon Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of PEGRF opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average of $15.76. Pennon Group has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $25.29.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

