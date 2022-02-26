OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) PT Raised to C$2.75

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on OCANF. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OceanaGold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.97.

OCANF stock opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77. OceanaGold has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $2.27.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

