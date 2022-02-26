Brokerages Anticipate Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $97.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) will post sales of $97.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $97.26 million and the lowest is $97.00 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $88.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $434.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $421.00 million to $447.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $487.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 128.30% and a return on equity of 64.78%. The company had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of IRWD opened at $11.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.23. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.14.

In related news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $110,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $528,591.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,327 shares of company stock worth $943,351. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.