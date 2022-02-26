Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.20 Million

Analysts expect Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) to post $77.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vita Coco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $78.30 million and the lowest is $76.10 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vita Coco will report full-year sales of $370.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $369.00 million to $371.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $422.20 million, with estimates ranging from $420.80 million to $423.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vita Coco.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

In related news, Director Kenneth Sadowsky purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ira Liran purchased 49,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.43 per share, for a total transaction of $512,634.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 94,000 shares of company stock worth $969,052 in the last ninety days. 7.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COCO opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.06. Vita Coco has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Vita Coco (Get Rating)

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

