Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nevro Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Nevro in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.63) EPS.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.86). The company had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.70 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nevro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.17.

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $72.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.05. Nevro has a one year low of $60.59 and a one year high of $182.45.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.78 per share, for a total transaction of $201,072.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nevro by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,150,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $336,460,000 after acquiring an additional 141,160 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Nevro by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,582,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,310,000 after acquiring an additional 213,670 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Nevro by 0.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,419,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Nevro by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,793,000 after acquiring an additional 20,017 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Nevro by 47.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 666,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,542,000 after purchasing an additional 213,187 shares during the period.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

