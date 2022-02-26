Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Home Depot, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Home Depot in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski expects that the home improvement retailer will earn $3.55 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.42 EPS.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HD. OTR Global upgraded Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Edward Jones upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

HD opened at $316.65 on Thursday. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $370.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 227,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $72,403,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after buying an additional 162,299 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $250,745,000 after buying an additional 498,119 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 8,457 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

