Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the home improvement retailer will earn $4.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.51. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2023 earnings at $13.53 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.85 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LOW. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $284.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $219.18 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $150.84 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

