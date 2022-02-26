Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LUN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lundin Mining to C$11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lundin Mining to C$14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. CSFB set a C$11.50 target price on Lundin Mining and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$10.90 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 price target on Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.75.

TSE:LUN opened at C$11.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.67 billion and a PE ratio of 8.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.38. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$8.56 and a 12-month high of C$16.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

In related news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$949,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,922,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$900,987,264.88. Also, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total value of C$583,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,324,104.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

