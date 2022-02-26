Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Livent Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Livent in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Livent’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.
Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $23.09 on Thursday. Livent has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $33.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -256.56, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Livent by 64.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Livent by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.
Livent Company Profile (Get Rating)
Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.
