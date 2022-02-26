MassRoots Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, February 28th (OTCMKTS:MSRT)

MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT – Get Rating) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. The 1-300 reverse split was announced on Monday, February 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, February 28th.
Shares of OTCMKTS MSRT opened at $0.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05. MassRoots has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.09.
