Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) PT Lowered to €8.30 at Credit Suisse Group

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €9.20 ($10.45) to €8.30 ($9.43) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ENLAY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Enel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Shares of ENLAY stock opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $8.02. The company has a market cap of $75.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Enel has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $10.58.

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

