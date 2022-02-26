Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Price Target Cut to €8.30

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from €9.20 ($10.45) to €8.30 ($9.43) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ENLAY has been the subject of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Enel from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Enel in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enel from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enel has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.30.

OTCMKTS ENLAY opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $75.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.70. Enel has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. Enel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

About Enel

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

