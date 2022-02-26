Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Price Target Cut to C$65.00

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DYNDF. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. boosted their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$63.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS DYNDF opened at $22.87 on Tuesday. Dye & Durham has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $40.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.99.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

