Zacks Investment Research Lowers Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) to Hold

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Credit Agricole S.A. markets a complete range of financial products and services. It offers savings, investments, life insurance, credit, payment and insurance services. Its activities are organized into three business lines: Central body: it ensures the cohesion and smooth functioning of the network, and represents the Group with banking authorities; Specialized business: it provides asset management, insurance, private banking, consumer credit, leasing, factoring and Banking and investment. The strength of its retail bank and know -how of its subsidiaries enable it to intervene in all areas of banking and finance. Credit Agricole is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Crédit Agricole from €14.60 ($16.59) to €14.70 ($16.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a €15.00 ($17.05) target price (down from €15.50 ($17.61)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($18.18) to €15.00 ($17.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($18.18) to €17.00 ($19.32) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.05.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRARY opened at $6.78 on Thursday. Crédit Agricole has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.22.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile (Get Rating)

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

