Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) PT Lowered to C$65.00

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. increased their target price on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$63.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dye & Durham currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.67.

OTCMKTS:DYNDF opened at $22.87 on Tuesday. Dye & Durham has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $40.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.99.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

