Desjardins Increases Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Price Target to C$28.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Desjardins from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.28.

DRETF opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $20.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.0656 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

