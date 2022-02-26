Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Stock Rating Lowered by Dundee Securities

Dundee Securities cut shares of Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Dundee Securities currently has C$10.25 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$11.00.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dundee Precious Metals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.63.

DPMLF opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average of $6.25. Dundee Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.62%.

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc is an international gold mining company, which engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production.

