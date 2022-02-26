Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Stock Rating Lowered by Dundee Securities

Dundee Securities cut shares of Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Dundee Securities currently has C$10.25 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$11.00.
Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dundee Precious Metals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.63.
DPMLF opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average of $6.25. Dundee Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85.
Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dundee Precious Metals, Inc is an international gold mining company, which engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production.
