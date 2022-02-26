UBS Group Boosts Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Price Target to €180.00

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from €175.00 ($198.86) to €180.00 ($204.55) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DBOEY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse from €174.60 ($198.41) to €171.20 ($194.55) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered Deutsche Börse from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $134.05.
Shares of DBOEY opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $18.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.75.
Deutsche Börse Company Profile (Get Rating)
Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deutsche Börse (DBOEY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.