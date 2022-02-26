UBS Group Boosts Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Price Target to €180.00

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from €175.00 ($198.86) to €180.00 ($204.55) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DBOEY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse from €174.60 ($198.41) to €171.20 ($194.55) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered Deutsche Börse from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $134.05.

Shares of DBOEY opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $18.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 27.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Deutsche Börse will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

