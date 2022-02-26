GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) versus IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) Head-To-Head Review

GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF – Get Rating) and IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.5% of IM Cannabis shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of IM Cannabis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for GLG Life Tech and IM Cannabis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GLG Life Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A IM Cannabis 0 0 3 0 3.00

IM Cannabis has a consensus price target of $8.42, indicating a potential upside of 258.16%. Given IM Cannabis’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IM Cannabis is more favorable than GLG Life Tech.

Profitability

This table compares GLG Life Tech and IM Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GLG Life Tech -203.09% N/A -114.25% IM Cannabis -60.79% -19.57% -14.00%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GLG Life Tech and IM Cannabis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GLG Life Tech $11.41 million 0.31 $12.34 million ($0.45) -0.21 IM Cannabis $11.86 million 13.52 -$21.42 million ($0.76) -3.09

GLG Life Tech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IM Cannabis. IM Cannabis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GLG Life Tech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

IM Cannabis beats GLG Life Tech on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GLG Life Tech (Get Rating)

GLG Life Tech Corp engages in the agricultural and commercial development of zero-calorie natural sweeteners. Its products include stevia, monk fruit, and Red M Gold. It specializes in the growing, refining, and production of extracts for distribution to the food and beverage industry. The company was founded on June 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

About IM Cannabis (Get Rating)

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

