Raymond James Raises Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $30.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.42.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 2.03. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.47.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $4,613,902.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,192,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,404,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $281,238,000 after acquiring an additional 557,850 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth $45,490,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 21,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 209,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 49,289 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

