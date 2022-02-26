Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.33

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.33 and traded as high as C$6.59. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$6.52, with a volume of 31,153 shares.

Separately, ATB Capital boosted their target price on Total Energy Services from C$8.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$284.07 million and a PE ratio of -93.14.

In related news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 5,100 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,815,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,438,520. Also, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 54,700 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$304,514.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$377,442.60. Insiders bought 889,534 shares of company stock worth $5,163,136 over the last 90 days.

About Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

