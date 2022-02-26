Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.33

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.33 and traded as high as C$6.59. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$6.52, with a volume of 31,153 shares.
Separately, ATB Capital boosted their target price on Total Energy Services from C$8.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$284.07 million and a PE ratio of -93.14.
About Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT)
Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.