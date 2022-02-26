Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Dorman Products, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dorman Products in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $5.45 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.32. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Dorman Products’ FY2023 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

DORM stock opened at $93.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.76 and its 200 day moving average is $102.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.80. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $88.43 and a 1-year high of $122.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Dorman Products by 16.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Dorman Products by 43.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 503,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,228,000 after acquiring an additional 151,396 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 7.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 3.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 0.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 39,789 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

