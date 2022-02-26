KeyCorp Weighs in on RPT Realty’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:RPT)

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for RPT Realty in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.05. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RPT Realty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.94 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 35.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

Shares of NYSE RPT opened at $13.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 102,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

