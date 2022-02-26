Analysts Set Expectations for Topcon Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TOPCF)

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Topcon in a report released on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Topcon’s FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Topcon from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TOPCF opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.53. Topcon has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $19.12.

Topcon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical and digital technological products. It operates through the following business segments: Smart Infrastructure, Positioning Company, Eye Care, and Others. The Smart Infrastructure segment provides positioning and surveying instruments including Total station, Layout navigator, Mobile mapping, 3D Laser scanner, Field controller, Level, Theodolite, Rotating laser, and Pipe laser.

