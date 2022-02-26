Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Shares of Astrotech stock opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86. Astrotech has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.98.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astrotech in the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astrotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astrotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Astrotech by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 85,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Astrotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide.

