Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Lowered by Analyst

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Jack in the Box in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.64. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JACK. Northcoast Research cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.51.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $87.12 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $77.13 and a one year high of $124.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.85%.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $29,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,940 shares of company stock worth $255,228 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 372.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 64,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 50,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box (Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.